Are We One Step Closer to an OutKast Biopic?

While the OutKast member is readying his next solo album, Boomiverse , he's also planted a new seed in our heads that the beloved group may be getting the official biopic treatment sometime in the near future.

During an in-depth conversation with HipHopDX, the emcee revealed that he and Andre3000 have had the idea of a biopic on the tip of their tongues for awhile now, discussing the possibility as recently as last week.

“Me and [Andre 3000] just spoke about it last week when I was in New York,” Big Boi shared during his conversation with DX. “I think he might have been taking a couple meetings talking to people and then I got a couple of people in mind that I’ma talk to, one of them being Lee Daniels, who I just did the TV show Star with, so yeah, all that’s coming and we just know it’s time to do it. It’s coming!”

Say no more, fam.



He also was asked who he would ideally want to play him in the film, to which he replied, "S**t, I don’t know, maybe one of my sons could do it cause they look exactly like me and they know all the words to all the raps, so they probably could pull it off, and they know me, so I may have to do the Cube move and pick one of my sons to play me."

We definitely would love to see the OutKast biopic become a family affair, much like Straight Outta Compton was with Ice Cube's son portraying the role of the rapper so well.

In addition to teasing the idea of an official biopic, Big Boi also shared of his new album that it's unlike anything else out in the game right now.

“[Boomiverse] really speaks for itself," he elaborated. "You gotta hear it. It sounds like nothing else that’s out there. We always chart new territories using new methods of production and lyrical prowess, for one, and it’s out there. It’s sonically and cohesively flowing like one body of work but every song sounds different.”

Take a look at Big Boi's in-depth interview with HipHopDX here.