T.I. Checks Funkmaster Flex: 'I Was Taught Never to Speak Down on a Dead Man'

Recent allegations from the mouth of Hot 97 DJ vet Funkmaster Flex regarding Pac’s 1994 shooting, however, may have taken things a little too far if you ask the King of the South, T.I.

With the dangerously anticipated biopic of Tupac Shakur a little over a month away, there seems to be a few hasty claims cropping up on the life and times of the hip-hop icon as well.

Addressing the Bronx-bred DJ via Instagram, Tip denounced the Twitter rant from Flex on Wednesday (May 3) while pointing out that the late West Coast legend isn’t here to defend himself.

“Yo [Funk Flex], respectfully bruh… on G-Code, regardless of what you think the validity of your statement is, I was taught never to speak down on a dead man,” Tip began. “Considering they ain’t here to speak up for themselves.”

During Flex’s Instagram live allegations that were then reinforced on Twitter, he accuses Pac of shooting himself by accident at Quad Recording Studios in 1994 then blaming his then-friend Notorious B.I.G for it. The incident initiated war between him and the New York rap legend, and Flex added that he not only disliked Pac for it, but names him a “made-up super hero” that was “scared.”

Adding more significant points, however, Tip reminded that when Pac was still alive, Flex had the opportunity to share his sentiments then. Now, it’s too little too late, he concluded, and that also goes for any L.A.-native attacking the legacy of Pac’s rap rival Biggie.

“When he was alive, you was on [the] air then. That was the time to address this. Not here, not now, not like this! And I’d say the same to a n**ga from L.A. speaking on Big.”

*initiates slow clap*

See Tip’s full reaction to Funkmaster Flex below.