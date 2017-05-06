Kanye West Mysteriously Deleted His Twitter and Instagram Accounts

While the rapper-turned-designer has had a challenging past year, which included canceling the last leg of his Saint Pablo tour and an extensive hospital stay , it appears as though he has--without explanation--removed himself from social media.

As recently pointed out by HotNewHipHop, West has mysteriously deleted his social media accounts, both on Instagram and on Twitter. Both handles, @kanyewest, are both now showing up as unavailable pages.

According to reports and fan speculation, no one appears to know exactly what the reasoning is for the unpredictable 'Ye removing himself from the digital spotlight.

Perhaps he is gearing up to make a massive comeback, as some artists have recently wiped their platforms clean (such as The Weeknd, Future and more) before releasing a new album, or he has simply had enough of the negativity that thrives on these digital platforms.

Either way, fans are keeping prayers up that the rapper is in good spirits, with some already reminiscing over the "old Kanye." You know, the one who used to infamously use Twitter without a filter. Ah, the good ole 'Ye days.