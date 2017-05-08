DiddyCrop: Diddy Celebrates Black Excellence in the Shadiest Way Yet

On that same foundation, he’s also hilariously demonstrating the shadiest ways to go about it in yet another case of the “#DiddyCrop.”

As Twitter has accurately pointed out , New York rap magnate and luminary music executive Diddy is just one of many laying and exemplifying the foundation for Black excellence.

The seven-man photo of Diddy, Wiz Khalifa, Migos, Jaden Smith and Travis Scott seems innocent enough after being posted to the legendary Bad Boy Records founder’s Instagram. Posed in all black, sans Wiz, all of the men are included in their Black excellence glory from the celebratory evening at the Met Gala.

However, there are two people who weren’t included in the picture for rather obvious reasons: Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Posed with their middle fingers up, the sisters stand side-by-side near Diddy for the original flick in their Met Gala ensembles. And while the original is also posted to Kylie’s Instagram, Diddy had other plans for his idea of the photo after cropping the sisters and their finger flips out of it for his account. It wouldn’t be the first time he added such shady edits to a Kardashian-Jenner clan-assisted picture, however. In a 2015 Fashion Week photo, where he sat in the star-studded front row with VIPs such as Rihanna, Beyoncé and Jay Z, he caught another case of the crops by sizing the original photo down to exclude Kim Kardashian.

This isn’t to say that Diddy has a particular gripe against the reality show-acclaimed sisters. But if we know nothing else, we’re definitely certain who’s not keeping up nor flicking up with the Kardashians.

Peep the original Met Gala photo, the Black excellence version and more from #DiddyCrop below.