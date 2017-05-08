Meek Mill Fires New Shots at Nicki Minaj and Drake With 'Meekend Music'

But after releasing three freestyle-ridden tracks fittingly titled “Meekend Music” for the festivities, it appears he also turned up the heat on two of his rap adversaries: Nicki Minaj and Drake .

Philly’s proclaimed rap star Meek Mill showed out and turned up for his 30th birthday on Saturday (May 6), dominating an entire weekend celebration for the MMG heavyweight.

The trio of tracks, ironically comparative to Nicki’s #3PackFromParis, are lent assists from Young Thug and A$AP Ferg as Meek delivers lengthy bars for each single. Opening fire early on “$Lay,” he casts the first snub at the Queens-bred raptress and his former girlfriend with a play on her rap moniker: “Woke up this morning I had a ménage.”

He also pokes at sales, a high mark for both Nicki and Drake, and the first of his shots for Drake later on down the verse.

“Maybe I’ll sell if I rap and I lie / Maybe I'll sell if I let n**gas write it,”

Closing out, Meek sends a nod to Ms. Minaj’s femcee foe Remy Ma, as well. If you’ll recall, Rem stuck a nail in her “shETHER” diss track for Nicki by airing out sinister secrets she allegedly learned from Meek. By the sound of the verse-concluding line, however, it looks like the Dreamchasers leader has officially picked a side in the Nicki-Remy rap beef after all.

“I'm on the roof with that scope, when I hit them little b**ches like Remy my nigga,” he raps.

Perhaps saving Drizzy for last, Meek launches the first line of his third verse recharging the spark plug that fueled his now two-year beef with the OVO head — ghostwriting.

“Back in this b**ch and you know we reloaded / Look at the credits and tell you who wrote it,” Meek scathes on the verse.

On the face of it, the next line seemingly takes more aim at Nicki with regard to their former “Omeeka” relationship and the downfall of her friendship with Drizzy. After Drake revealed that he and Nicki were not on speaking terms amid his beef with Meek, the DC4 rapper apparently feels there’s much to be said about her rejoining forces with her Young Money family after the breakup.

“I had that b**ch on my d*ck and she rode it,” he said. “And she wouldn't speak to you n**gas and you know it.”

But he’s not done with him just yet. In “Left Hollywood,” the trio’s final track, the most obvious charge at Drake is found just as Meek wraps up the third verse.

“Where I'm from if you turn 18, then that's More Life, for real n**ga,” he spits, alluding to Drizzy’s latest project.

We’ll see if this holds up any over at the Young Money empire.

Listen to the MMG rapper’s “Meekend Music” collection below.