Here's Why TLC's Chilli Says She's 'All Lives Matter'

But during one of their promotional runs with the UK’s Channel 4 News , where they were questioned about the socio-political breath behind the Black Lives Matter movement, Chilli is unexpectedly subscribing for BLM’s countermovement: All Lives Matter.

One of ‘90s R&B most nostalgic sounds is returning soon with a fresh (and final) album from TLC , the girl group which plans to release their self-titled TLC project on June 30.

Jasmine Dotiwala, the interviewer, mentioned the question with respect to BLM’s impact in the U.S. and U.K., in which Chilli began explaining that she hadn’t attended any marches or events for the movement.

“I personally didn’t go into any marches, or anything like that, but for me, all lives matter, you know what I mean?” she responded. “Because there is a time when different groups are targeted for different things, you know what I’m saying? So, I just think that, just the whole — what happened, police brutality, against these young Black boys, all of that kind of stuff is wrong, even if it was a Caucasian teen kid that this was happening to or whatever.”

She then segued into the topic of police responsibility and the abuse of authority. The “No Scrubs” singer cited more stable background and mental stability checks for aspiring law enforcement officers as well. While T-Boz gave Chilli the floor on the BLM subject matter, the singer-songwriter chimed in on Donald Trump with a cold shoulder.

“I don’t care about Donald Trump, so, I mean, God is my president,” she replied to Dotiwala’s question on being a Black woman under a Trump presidency. “I just feel sorry for the people it affects, but I don’t care about him.”

Watch the ladies get political and some of what the internet had to say about Chilli’s ALM sentiments below.