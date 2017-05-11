Bow Wow Says We Wouldn't Know Trey Songz, Ciara or Chris Brown if It Weren't for Him

As fans continue to have a field day utilizing the hashtag #BowWowChallenge , Bow Wow has made a recent radio appearance to remind everyone of the fact that his longtime career and subsequent influence is something not to take for granted.

Bow Wow is dropping some serious receipts in the wake of the internet roasting him for being caught fake flexing on Instagram earlier this week.

During the on-air conversation, Bow Wow decides to go live on Instagram to make sure that his comments are heard by as many people as possible. The recorded snippet comes in the middle of a discussion where Bow Wow is reflecting on his early days in the music industry, and during which he makes the claim that if it wasn't for him, fans today wouldn't have been exposed to some of the industry's most beloved artists.

"They wouldn't even know half these guys that they love today if it wasn't for [Scream] as a platform," Bow Wow says. "We put Trey Songz on his first tour ever. I put Omarion on his first tour ever. I put Chris Brown on his first tour ever, which was the Scream tour. Ciara. First tour ever was that."

In addition to proudly claiming ownership of putting these artists on the map during his successful tour runs in the early 2000s, the rapper-turned-entertainer also says that the opportunity has brought such joy to him.

"I can't say they owe me anything," he adds. "But I love to put people in positions to watch them succeed."

While fans have every right to poke a little fun at Bow Wow over his recent social media blunder, at the end of the day, a solid argument can be made that he did in fact help introduce some of our favorite artists to us all those years ago.



Take a look at Bow Wow's recent name-dropping comments in the clip below.