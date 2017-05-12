Jim Jones Disciplines His Son, Posts the Aftermath on Instagram

I Talked To
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, we celebrate his life by gathering ‘Pac’s friends, family, co-stars and collaborators to discuss their conversations with the late rap legend.
Growing up on the streets of Harlem and grounding himself early in the hip-hop scene of Manhattan’s Black mecca, there’s no question as to why Jim Jones takes hustle, responsibility and education so seriously.
Unfortunately, his teenage son had to learn that the hard way after running late for school.
In the most embarrassing, but responsible, father-of-the-year manner ever, Capo announced his “daddy duties” for the 13-year-old on Instagram and confiscated his son’s cellphone for the early morning violation. He explains that young Joseph was supposed to be off to school by 7:30 a.m., but instead, chose to catch some extra sleep and wake up at 9:30 a.m. The excuse? Well, Joey wasn’t there to wake him up.
“He thinks he’s too smart for his own good,” he said in the video. “He knows I live a crazy life and I don’t get in until 4 or 5 in the morning. And yes, I do wake him up a lot, but the times that I don’t wake him up, his a** is supposed to get up and go to school regardless. Especially if he wants to stay over here at his father’s house.”
Declaring that “responsibility is what [he teaches] in his home,” Joey further explained that his son would now be without a phone and be sent to his grandmother’s house.
“He’s on fire right now,” he said. “Sh** happens. I’m gonna raise this one right, though — he’s gonna learn today.”
Don’t worry, Joseph, we’ve all been there before.
See Joey’s daddy discipline — the Harlem way — in the video below.
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, we celebrate his life by gathering ‘Pac’s friends, family, co-stars and collaborators to discuss their conversations with the late rap legend.
The Notorious B.I.G. changed the face of not only New York hip-hop, but hip-hop in general. Now, twenty years since we lost him, let's take a look at all of Big's connections by way of Six Degrees of Separation.
COMMENTS