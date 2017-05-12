Trey Songz and Chris Brown Have a Few Words for Bow Wow...

However, the official address to his naysayers on Instagram Live, which included a credit to himself for the rise of fellow A-listers Trey Songz and Chris Brown, both Trigga and Breezy may need to have a word with Bow on some of those claims.

Shad Moss, a.k.a. Bow Wow, is still weathering the aftermath of his dubious private jet photo and social media’s consequential multi-day drag session following.

Tour collaborations among artists have always been mutually beneficial in the music biz, but Bow seems to believe that if it weren’t for him and his early-2000s Scream tour, “[fans] wouldn’t even know half these guys that they love today.” No shade, he explained, but he feels he was the determining factor in “putting [them] in positions to watch them succeed. And yes, that includes Trigga Trey, Breezy and even Ciara.

Garbed in black fur and a pair of shades, a pensive (and hilarious) Trigga Trey first posted a flick to Instagram with just a simple question for Bow’s audacious statement with respects to his career.

“Caption this!” he wrote in the caption, fittingly complete with crying-laughing face emojis. “Ok, ok, I’ll do it. So Bow said what now?”

In even more of a light-hearted response, Breezy dropped in on Baller Alert’s coverage of Bow’s claims with a request that we’re sure most fans would agree with by now, too.

“Somebody take [Bow’s] phone,” he commented on the post.

*raises hand to second that one*

See Trey and Breezy’s responses in the posts below.