Aww, Drake Sees His Cousin Jalaah Off to Prom

As reported , the rapper was in town in order to see his beautiful cousin off to prom.

Drake put family first this weekend, flying to Memphis, Tenn. in order to support his cousin, Jalaah .

Taking to Instagram, both Drake and Jalaah celebrated with heartwarming posts, with Drizzy toasting to what he called "young love."

"Prom 2017," Drake captioned a photo of Jalaah and her date. "#FairleyHighSchool #901 #YoungLove."

Jalaah and her date sported matching rose gold sequin attire and looked absolutely stunning.

Jalaah also commemorated the special occasion on Instagram, sharing a photo of her, her date and her older cousin Drizzy, captioning the snapshot, "Best Day Everrr" with a slew of emojis.

Take a look at Drake being on family duty in the adorable posts below.