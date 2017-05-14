BET Experience 2017!

Aww, Drake Sees His Cousin Jalaah Off to Prom

Drizzy was on family duty.

Published 29 minutes ago

Drake put family first this weekend, flying to Memphis, Tenn. in order to support his cousin, Jalaah.

As reported, the rapper was in town in order to see his beautiful cousin off to prom.

Taking to Instagram, both Drake and Jalaah celebrated with heartwarming posts, with Drizzy toasting to what he called "young love."

"Prom 2017," Drake captioned a photo of Jalaah and her date. "#FairleyHighSchool #901 #YoungLove."

Jalaah and her date sported matching rose gold sequin attire and looked absolutely stunning.

Jalaah also commemorated the special occasion on Instagram, sharing a photo of her, her date and her older cousin Drizzy, captioning the snapshot, "Best Day Everrr" with a slew of emojis.

Take a look at Drake being on family duty in the adorable posts below.

#Drake flew to #Memphis to see his cousin off to the prom

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Prom 2017 #FairleyHighSchool #901 #YoungLove @hyfr_jalaah 🙌🏽💙🌺

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Written by KC Orcutt

(Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

