Aww, Drake Sees His Cousin Jalaah Off to Prom

I Talked To
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, we celebrate his life by gathering ‘Pac’s friends, family, co-stars and collaborators to discuss their conversations with the late rap legend.
Drake put family first this weekend, flying to Memphis, Tenn. in order to support his cousin, Jalaah.
As reported, the rapper was in town in order to see his beautiful cousin off to prom.
Taking to Instagram, both Drake and Jalaah celebrated with heartwarming posts, with Drizzy toasting to what he called "young love."
"Prom 2017," Drake captioned a photo of Jalaah and her date. "#FairleyHighSchool #901 #YoungLove."
Jalaah and her date sported matching rose gold sequin attire and looked absolutely stunning.
Jalaah also commemorated the special occasion on Instagram, sharing a photo of her, her date and her older cousin Drizzy, captioning the snapshot, "Best Day Everrr" with a slew of emojis.
Take a look at Drake being on family duty in the adorable posts below.
(Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, we celebrate his life by gathering ‘Pac’s friends, family, co-stars and collaborators to discuss their conversations with the late rap legend.
The Notorious B.I.G. changed the face of not only New York hip-hop, but hip-hop in general. Now, twenty years since we lost him, let's take a look at all of Big's connections by way of Six Degrees of Separation.
COMMENTS