Police Name Suspect in the Murder of Rich Gang Rapper BTY YoungN

According to reports, the shooting took place at a gas station in Hollygrove, where the 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene . As Birdman , August Alsina and more mourned the loss of the rising rapper, police began their investigation to find who was responsible for the tragic violence. As reported , two weeks after the fatal shooting, police have officially named a suspect.

New Orleans police have named a suspect in the murder, with The Advocate identifying Darryl Bannister Jr. as the man wanted by authorities for his involvement in the fatal shooting.

As reported, police say that he will be charged with second-degree murder, once they are able to apprehend the 31-year-old.

According to police, Bannister has a record that also includes a previous shooting incident, of which he had to admit his role in the shooting as part of a plea deal he was granted.

At the time of this report, Bannister has not yet been apprehended by authorities and has a warrant out for his arrest. More on this story as it develops.

See some footage of BTY YoungN's mother and family honoring his life last weekend in the clip below.