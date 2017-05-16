Chris Rock's Choice for the 'Best Album in the History of Hip-Hop' Might Surprise You

For comedian and film A-lister Chris Rock , there’s one slot available for the G.O.A.T. album seat, and he’s crowned Kanye West’ s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy with it.

Hip-hop music’s G.O.A.T. title has been tossed around by artists and fans alike, who have measured those worthy of it on the basis of several different factors: artistry, accolades and, of course, albums.

During his "Sneaker Shopping" segment with Complex, the comedy legend paid homage to the fifth studio project by Yeezy, which is also assisted by Rock on a skit for one of its notable songs, “Blame Game.”

It’s no wonder that MBDTF became the reigning rap album triumph that it did, featuring a vast class of talents backing its creation, including guest features from Nicki Minaj, Bon Iver and John Legend, and production control from Ye himself. The opus’s development also saw four different studios, including one in Honolulu, and was honored by the Grammy’s Recording Academy for Best Rap Album.

Rock, who is also a Grammy Award winner, is quite obviously a huge fan of Yeezy’s — the rapper and the shoe collection.

“I wear all Kanye apparel,” he said. “The other stuff don’t fit me right, but the sneakers? Yeezys, you gotta have Yeezys.”

Hilariously enough, Ye was sure to gift his good friend with a pair of the kicks, but only for his kids.

“He sent some to my kids, he didn’t send me any,” he said. “I’m not going to complain. I’d rather my kids actually have it than me.”

Drop in on Rock’s full "Sneaker Shopping With Complex" trip in the video below.