A Painting of Kendrick Lamar Will Hang at the U.S. Capitol

Congrats to the artist, Tiona Cordova!

Published 2 hours ago

While Kendrick Lamar's influence has made it to the White House on several occasions during President Barack Obama's two terms, it turns out that the beloved rapper is set to be honored once again in another government building.

With the former POTUS frequently singing the rapper's praises and inviting him to the White House for a series of discussions, among other important business, the Compton rapper has truly reached incredible heights throughout his career. Most recently, Lamar influenced a young painter whose homage to him is officially going to be hung at the U.S. Capitol.

As reported, Centennial High School student Tiona Cardova has been selected as the winner of the Congressional Institute's annual art competition.

As a result of winning the national contest, her work — a gorgeous portrait of Kung Fu Kenny himself — will be put on display at the United States Capitol for a full year. 

In addition to her painting being put on display in the government building, Cordova also will be invited as an honoree at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., later this year.

Take a look at Tiona Cardova's stunning ode to Kendrick Lamar below.

Written by KC Orcutt

(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

