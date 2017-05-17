A Painting of Kendrick Lamar Will Hang at the U.S. Capitol

While Kendrick Lamar's influence has made it to the White House on several occasions during President Barack Obama's two terms, it turns out that the beloved rapper is set to be honored once again in another government building.



With the former POTUS frequently singing the rapper's praises and inviting him to the White House for a series of discussions, among other important business, the Compton rapper has truly reached incredible heights throughout his career. Most recently, Lamar influenced a young painter whose homage to him is officially going to be hung at the U.S. Capitol.