Pharrell Williams's Commencement Speech at NYU Focused on Uplifting Women

The beloved producer-turned-creative-director was recruited to address New York University's graduating class of 2017 , and during his speech, focused on the importance of fighting for the rights of women.

Pharrell Williams has long mastered the art of eloquently expressing his wisdom and insight, and his recent commencement speech was no exception.

In addition to delivering an empowering speech at Yankee Stadium yesterday (May 17), Pharrell also received a Doctor of Fine Arts degree, honoris causa, from NYU, with many praising the musician for his work as an Artist in Residence at the Tisch School of the Arts last year.

During his speech, Pharrell touched on topics such as the importance of social justice and the innovative accomplishments in the creative and tech worlds alike, as well as also stressed calling for the equality of women, a topic he has touched on passionately in the past.

"Your generation is unraveling deeply entrenched laws, principals and misguided values that have held women back for far too long and, therefore, have held us all back," he said during his motivational speech. "Imagine the possibilities when women are not held back. The world that you will live in that will be a lot better. This is the first generation that navigates with the security and confidence to treat women as equals."

In addition to Pharrell dropping gem after gem during his ten minutes behind the podium, and doing so with humility and his always-appreciated positive energy in full supply, Tisch's dean Allyson Green also gushed about the composer.

"From his outstanding creative work to his commitment to encouraging positive change in realms of educating youth and protecting the planet, he is a shining example of the infinite possibilities the world holds for all our students as they embark on their post-college careers," the dean shared in an earlier statement.

Many congrats to Pharrell and this year's graduates!

Listen to a very grateful and humbled Pharrell address NYU's 2017 graduating class in full below.