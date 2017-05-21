Nicki Minaj Helped Bring Clean Water and Computers to an Entire Village

Just a week after news came out that the femcee has been helping some college students pay their tuition, Vibe magazine reports that Minaj donated funds to an impoverished village in India for clean water and a computer center. Apparently, Nicki has been sending checks to the non-profit managing the project for years, but only recently did the rapper share all of the developments she helped make happen on Instagram.

Nicki Minaj seems to have made giving back a resolution for 2017 — and, so far, she's really sticking to it.

Minaj took to IG to say, "This is the kind of thing that makes me feel the most proud. The money I've sent to this village in India for the last couple years [via my Pastor Lydia Sloley], has gotten them a Computer Center, a Tailoring Institute, a Reading Program and 2 WATER WELLS." She adds, "We complain about the most ridiculous little things when some ppl don't even have clean water. Blessings to India. Our work is far from done. I'll tell you guys more about my charity work in the near future in case you'd like to be a part of it."

Minaj captioned another post, "I'm so proud of our sisters in India. God is so good. Their desire was to have water wells & places where they can worship, places where they can learn technology, computers, reading, etc. We're just getting started. These women are us and we are them!"

See the posts below: