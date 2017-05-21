Peak Shade: Nicki Minaj Kicks Off Billboard Music Awards With Performance of ‘No Frauds’

I Talked To
Nicki Minaj is still beefing with Rema Ma, and decided to use a huge stage to add the next beef moment in their on-going saga.
During tonight’s (May 21) Billboard Music Awards, the Queens rapper performed a nine-minute medley of some of her top hits and decided to open up with some shade, performing her Remy Diss “No Frauds.”
She also brought out Lil Wayne for the beef track, then called on other features to step out like David Guetta (for "Light My Body Up") and Jason Derulo (for "Swalla") for a four-song medley. That was then concluded with a solo run including her new single "Regret In Your Tears."
The performance was pretty spectacular, but came in second to Twitter’s reactions to it. Let’s just say, hopefully Remy Ma wasn’t watching.
Check out some video of the performance and reaction to it below.
Remy Ma at home watching Nicki Minaj perform #NoFrauds on the #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/dkcDPqpFYj— Jay Breeze (@DeLaBreezus) May 22, 2017
How everybody was looking at Remy Ma when Nicki Minaj was performing No Frauds. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/uJXWeMvhCJ— DeMarko Gage :) (@DeMarko_Gage) May 22, 2017
Is Remy Na performing her diss track at #BillboardMusicAwards or did it go no further than the street😂#Nofrauds @NICKIMINAJ 😘😘 keep shining— fredrick lamar (@weatherMAN_FRED) May 22, 2017
(Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
