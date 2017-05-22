Bow Wow Kicked a Woman Out of His Suite After She Refused to Be on Instagram Live

But after a spat between him and a woman at his Las Vegas hotel suite, he’s on a much more serious note when it comes to social media.

The meme-bending #BowWowChallenge still hasn’t quite let up on former rap star Shad Moss , despite his own participation in it.

According to footage from his Instagram Live session, captured in a 15-minute video, things start off pretty mild between Bow and the unnamed woman as she kicks it with him and friends at the suite. The beginning of the video shows a few women prancing around topless, Ciroc bottles and blunt-blowing galore. As reminded by him several times in the video, he doesn’t want his Instagram Live viewers discovering his location or the identities of the women, assuring the ladies that their faces aren’t in the video at first.

At the seven-minute mark, he previews just the eye of one of the women and then elaborates his reasoning behind why he believes some girls don’t want their faces shown.

If you have “more than four bodies” in the industry, he says, he doesn’t want to hang around you. By his standard, that was the reason one of the women scooted away from his camera once her face was almost shown.

“That mean I f**k with girls that got no bodies — they’re exclusive,” he continues. “If you don’t got more than four bodies, you should be close. If you don’t, then stand back.” He also reminded that, earlier, she had him all over her Snapchat, making her unwillingness to be seen on his social media even more suspicious.

“She might have f**ked with a Toronto rapper or some s**t,” he says to the camera. Telling the other women that “she’s running away because she has something to hide,” he adds that his Instagram could make anyone “famous overnight” if their identities were shown, as things get a little more tense at the 11-minute mark.

“B**ch been grabbing on my d**k all day,” he said. “I’m a real n***a, man. I don’t give a f**k. I been doing this since I was 15. B**ch, don’t act stupid because we on this camera now. You been putting n****s on your Snapchat all day.”

Calling out her “regular” lifestyle in Toronto, he then convenes in a personal conversation with her where she explains that she was uncomfortable about his actions and words toward her after she chose not to show face. Thereafter, he walked her to the door and sent her on her way as she left peacefully.

“F**k outta here, bum a** b**ch,” he said. “My n***a, she been drinking all day. She been acting stupid all day. She’s mad because other chicks been feeling on me and she wanted me to choose her.”

Watch it all go down in the full video below.