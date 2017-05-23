Here's One Rapper We Can Thank for Saving the Biggie Mural in Brooklyn

Just as we predicted , the attempt to remove the 2015 painting wouldn’t prove successful without pushback from native residents, Biggie fans and anyone else aware of the significance of the tribute. And one of those people just so happens to be Atlanta-bred rap star and King of the South T.I.

Once news broke of the larger-than-life Notorious B.I.G. mural removal last week, topics concerning Brooklyn’s gentrification in the historic neighborhood of Bed-Stuy also surfaced among the locals.

As reported by Ambrosia for Heads, the Spread Art NYC collective behind the artists responsible for the painting initially offered up to $5,000 to keep the mural. However, the landlord who proposed the removal was fishing for $1,250 monthly should the mural remain, reportedly for his desire to make newer Bed-Stuy occupants more comfortable.

Now that Spread Art NYC has announced Monday (May 22) that the mural has been defended and will remain on its Bed-Stuy home, the group has sent kudos to Tip and his ATL home turf, local politicians and organizations who supported the mural’s stay, Roland Guevara of the Brooklyn Nets organization and all other supporters. Tip, who has also defended (and depicted) West Coast idol Tupac, has been more than vocal in issues surrounding hip-hop legacies as well.

“Thank you Brooklyn! And a very, very special thanks to the landlords for recognizing the importance of Biggie in this neighborhood!” the post’s caption reads from the official Instagram of Spread Art NYC. “ATLANTA has got so much love for Biggie! Thank you [T.I.] for having your team contact us on a daily basis to get the updates. Special thanks to Mr. Guevara from [Brooklyn Nets] for the daily phone calls to make sure we get all the needed resources. We would like to thank all of you who have stood beside us! PLEASE if you see the landlords, THANK them for this generous gift to our community!”

In other words, there's no messing around with Brooklyn's finest.

See Spread Art's official announcement of the mural’s continuance in the post below.