Rich Homie Quan Has Reportedly Been Arrested

Rich Homie Quan was reportedly arrested on his way to a show in his home state of Georgia on Saturday (May 27).
TMZ is reporting that the car the Atlanta rapper was in was stopped at a police checkpoint and he was arrested along with five other men because they were suspected of possessing a stolen firearm and drugs – allegedly marijuana and ecstasy.
Quan and his friends were detained in Jefferson County Jail where he is still currently being held. Georgia law allows police to hold a person for 48 hours without charging them.
An investigation is ongoing. We’ll bring you more details as they become available.
