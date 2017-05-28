BET Experience 2017!

Rich Homie Quan Has Reportedly Been Arrested

Rich Homie Quan Has Reportedly Been Arrested

He was on his way to a show in Georgia.

Published 2 hours ago

Rich Homie Quan was reportedly arrested on his way to a show in his home state of Georgia on Saturday (May 27).

TMZ is reporting that the car the Atlanta rapper was in was stopped at a police checkpoint and he was arrested along with five other men because they were suspected of possessing a stolen firearm and drugs – allegedly marijuana and ecstasy.

Quan and his friends were detained in Jefferson County Jail where he is still currently being held. Georgia law allows police to hold a person for 48 hours without charging them.

An investigation is ongoing. We’ll bring you more details as they become available.

Written by Paul Meara

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music