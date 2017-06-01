August Alsina Releases New Track 'Don't Matter'

One day after revealing that he's battling liver disease , August Alsina is shifting the focus back to his music. The R&B singer dropped a new track called "Don't Matter" on Thursday, and it looks to be the lead single off his upcoming album Drugs. Alsina also shared a little bit of what the track is about with his followers.

“My 1st actual single in a longggggg time guys,” he tweeted. “I’m excited to share this love!”

A sexy acoustic ballad, “Don’t Matter” is right in line with the new direction Alsina revealed he plans to take on Drugs. “I realized how addicted to certain ways of living life I was, addicted to chaos, drama, confusion,” he explained in January. “Lately, for me, it’s been about breaking the cycle and creating a new normal. That new normal is love. I have a newfound addiction. Through love and beautiful women, I’ve been able to find myself, reach higher places within myself.”

