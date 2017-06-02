Damn: Lil' Kim Has Reportedly Taken a Major Loss

Bad Boy Records’ femcee rap vet Lil' Kim may be investing a lot more into her looks these days, but according to Bossip , she might need to reinvest in another home as well.

The site has reported that a judge has now banged the foreclosure gavel on Kim’s New Jersey crib amid the 2010 filed lawsuit by the bank handling her mortgage, HSBC Bank. Claiming that she stopped paying her mortgage on the home, close to $10,000 a month, HSBC holds that she agreed to pay approximately $9,935 a month. Bossip adds that the home is valued at $1.5 million, and now that Ms. La Bella Mafia has opted out of the payments in 2009, the bank want to place the estate back on the market after her removal.



Kim did, however, attempt to mediate the case with the bank and restructure her payment plan, the site reports. The negotiations apparently fell through, though, and Kim’s dropping out of the suit at the start of 2017 didn’t help either. As of this year, Bossip states, court documents from the state shows her current debt of $1,929,358.88 owed for the mortgage as well.

Let’s just hope the Queen Bee has a resolution in the near future.