Educated Rapper From U.T.F.O. Has Passed Away

Educated Rapper (a.k.a. EMD) of the legendary hip-hop group U.T.F.O. has passed away, according to fellow group member Mix Master Ice and legendary Bronx promoter Van Slik .

Real name Jeffrey Campbell, the emcee’s passing was confirmed late Saturday (June 3). He was taken to a Brooklyn hospital where he died. Van Slik told HipHopDX that the EMD had been fighting with cancer, however an official cause of death has not yet been determined.

“I just got off the phone with Rahiem (of the Furious Five),” Van Silk says. “They were all hospital last night. It was the first time all original members of UTFO had been together in a long time. He had been sick with cancer and must have had it for awhile.”

Mix Master Ice had previously posted a heartfelt plea on Facebook to fans asking for their prayers prior to Campbell's passing.