In Case You Thought Nicki Minaj Had a Problem With Cardi B...

Nicki Minaj has had enough rap beef this year with her back-and-forth drama with Remy Ma , so she isn’t trying to add on any more competition. Despite rumors suggesting Nicki was charging up a war against Cardi B , the “Rake It Up” rapper was spotted in a Miami nightclub rocking to Cardi’s “Bodak Yellow.”

In a fan video uploaded to social media, Nicki is spotted in the middle of a packed dance floor bobbing her head and bouncing to the Bronx femcee’s summer anthem. The video was pretty brief, but that blonde wig was definitely Nicki’s. And as more proof that there isn’t any beef, Cardi B posted a video on her Snapchat account of the nightclub in Greensboro that was playing Nicki’s “Rake It Up.”

Cardi and Nicki’s alleged beef dates back to March 2017, but most recently rumors reignited when the Barbs thought Cardi was trying to throw jabs at Nicki. It was also alleged that Nicki dissed the newcomer on her track “Swish Swish” with Katy Perry. At the time, Cardi said she was “disappointed and hurt” that someone she looked up to could diss her, but as things have dulled down, there doesn’t seem to be any more bad blood between them.

The industry already does a pretty great job of pitting women against each other, so it’s nice to see that Cardi and Nicki are both fighting against that and giving respect where it’s due. Check out both fan videos here.