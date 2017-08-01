Wale Responds to Criticism for Showering His Daughter in $1 Bills for Her Birthday

But after posting a video of one of his culture’s celebratory customs known as “spraying,” which involves baby Zyla Moon Oluwakemi being showered in money, fans took their displeasure for the Nigerian tradition that they obviously don’t understand to his comments section. And Wale has justifiably responded with a culture lesson for them all.

As a first-time dad honoring his daughter’s first birthday ever, it’s no question that D.C.-bred emcee Wale would go all out for his baby girl’s special day — Nigerian-style.

TMZ caught up with the SHiNE artist to ask him what he thought of the backlash he received for baby Zyla’s money-flooded birthday festivities. As evidenced by his comments section, some people likened the tradition to strip club nuances. But until people take the time out to educate themselves, consider him pretty much unbothered.

“I didn’t really care,” he said. “That’s just a little bit of the ignorance that be in this country sometimes for other cultures. I’m not tripping — I’m used to it.”

When the reporter seconded his thoughts about other cultures having similar customs, Wale continued explaining that his Nigerian pride and roots are here to stay, despite everyone else’s apparent culture shock from the video.

“You just have to respect other people’s traditions on all levels,” he concluded. “Before you speak on it, you should know about it. I’m proud of where I come from and my family’s heritage. I never even thought for a second that it was anything wrong with it because that’s all I knew when we was growing up.”

Yes, everyone: Nigerians do it for the culture, too.

See Zyla’s celebratory spraying for her first birthday and Wale’s response to the uneducated below.