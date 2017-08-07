Busta Rhymes Drops His Son Off to College, Posts a Message to His 'Young King'

But when it comes to the Leaders of the New School founding member’s youngest son, Trillian Wood-Smith , he reserves his more tender-hearted side for a tear-jerking, inspirational message for the his new college freshman.

Brooklyn’s hardcore hip-hop veteran Busta Rhymes has long been known for his gritty, rapid-fire lyricism and relentless rhymes.

Bringing the sentimental father-son moment to Instagram, Busta revealed that Trillian would be starting his new journey as a college scholar. The When Disaster Strikes emcee plants a solid kiss on his young king’s forehead in the photo taken from Trillian’s freshman dorm room.

“Today was such a magical day,” he penned in the caption. “This is a picture of me and my son in his new college dorm room where he will be through his next 4 yrs for college. Me and my beautiful family collectively saw my son off to college today... Another one of my babies left the nest today to embark on uncharted territory and start a new phase in life.”

Busta admits that it’s hard to watch one of his babies take such a major step into adulthood. But we’re certain with an amazing father, who has influenced such a headstrong family made of athletes and, now, even more college-educated intellectuals, young Trillian will breeze right through these next four years.

Congratulations to the Smith family, and a job well done to you, Trillian!

See Busta’s message to his youngest and newly nest-flown son below.