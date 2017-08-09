Apparently, Usher Brings Full-Figured Women on Stage as an 'Esteem Booster'

The plot continues to thicken in Usher's seemingly never-ending STD scandal. While the R&B crooner has maintained his silence during the bizarre ordeal, a new report is shedding light on a different perspective — allegedly straight from the songwriter.



According to TMZ, Usher is vehemently denying that he he had any sort of sexual relations with his newest accuser, Quantasia Sharpton, simply because "she is not his type." On Monday (Aug. 8), Sharpton held a press conference alongside her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, to publicly accuse the "Confessions" singer of exposing her to herpes. Sharpton claims that their chance encounter occurred during a concert in which Usher picked her out from a crowd. Following his performance, Usher allegedly reached out to Sharpton to inquire about the location of her hotel and that he was "interested" in her.

The TMZ report, however, paints a very different picture. According to an unnamed source, Usher oftentimes brings women to join him on stage. The source claims that in singling out women of varied shapes and sizes, Usher believes it be to an "esteem booster" that doesn't just stroke the ego of "supermodels."

Despite having tested negative for herpes, Sharpton is adamant about seeking answers from the heartthrob. “I feel that my rights were violated," she said during Monday's press conference. "I’m speaking out today on behalf of myself and others, some of whom are positive and embarrassed to speak out publicly. I am doing this so he does not do this to anyone else."

As more details continue to unravel in this saga, we'll just have to wait to see how Usher continues to take the heat.