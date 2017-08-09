New Report Claims Usher Does Not Have Herpes

The details in Usher's ongoing STD scandal continue to get more bizarre with each passing day. New information, however, may just exonerate the singer of allegations that he unknowingly exposed his accusers to herpes.



According to a new report published by SandraRose, a close member of Usher's camp has come forward to dispel claims that the singer paid his former babysitter and celebrity stylist Maya Fox-Davis $1.1 million in a case brought to light by Radar Online. The bombshell accusations have led several more accusers to come forward, as the R&B crooner has maintained his silence.

Throughout the report, the source questions the validity of the court documents Davis presented to the gossip site as well as the image of the $2,754 check made out in her name. According to the source, the check was simply payment for her babysitting services in 2012.

On Monday (Aug. 8), Quantasia Sharpton held a press conference with lawyer Lisa Bloom, claiming she was exposed to herpes after having sex with the singer after meeting at his concert. Sharpton's claims have been met with much speculation since admitting she tested negative for the STD.

Her social media profiles are also very telling. On Tuesday (Aug. 8) Facebook posts revealed Sharpton openly discussing her financial situation, explaining that she “needed money.” “Enjoying [her] last couple of hours as a regular girl,” she posted under the alias Angel Valentino on Facebook, just hours before her press conference with Bloom.

While Usher has yet to address the accusations, the singer is reportedly planning to file a defamation case against his accusers as well as their legal representation.

Now, let that burn.