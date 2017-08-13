Bruno Mars And Zendaya Heat Up In The Video For 'Versace On The Floor'

Bruno Mars just visualized pretty much how we thought the video for “Versace On The Floor” would look like, but Zendaya ? She was looking fine as the women playing the Grammy Award-winning singer’s romantic subject.

Directed by Mars and Cameron Duddy, the sensual visual stars the singer and actress/singer wearing Versace, but Zendaya’s sparkle-studded outfit doesn't stay on for the full video.

The song is off of Bruno Mars’ double platinum 24K Magic album, which has received rave reviews since its release. The project’s first two singles, “24K Magic” and “That’s What I Like” have been both certified 4x platinum.

Most recently, Bruno received the Teen Choice Visionary Award and took home his first-ever BET Award victory for “Best R&B/Pop Male Artist.” He also won a BET Award for “Video Of The Year” for “24K Magic.”

On Saturday, Mars' surprised fans in Detroit when he announced that he'd be donating $1 million of the show's profits to help victims of the Flint water crisis. He explained the contribution by saying, "As Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again."

Check out Bruno Mars’ latest visual “Versace On The Floor,” featuring Zendaya, below.