American Apparel Is Shutting Down All Of Its Stores

The Los Angeles-based company will be shutting down every one of its 110 nationwide stores along with its L.A. headquarters, La Miranda distribution center and the brand’s two production centers in Garden Grove and South Gate.

Each retail location is set to close its doors by April. An official statement from American Apparel has yet to surface. Gildan Activewear recently bought out the brand for $88 million and will probably carry on some style elements of it.

American Apparel operated the largest sewing factory in North America and employed 3,500 factory workers. They first opened in 1997 and at its peak, recorded $633 million in sales with over 200 stores in over 20 countries.