Watch: Shameful Dallas Substitute Charged for Allegedly Having Sex With Several HS Students

On Tuesday, a former substitute teacher in the Dallas area was arrested and charged with having a sexual relationship with at least one high school student while she covered a class for a teacher on leave at Justin Kimball High School, reported WFAA.

In October, explicit text messages between former teacher Fallon Hunt and a student were discovered by the unnamed boy’s mother. The mother immediately called the Dallas ISD police, who brought Hunt in for questioning.

While she was in police custody, Hunt’s phone was examined by officers, who found photos of an additional high school student.

When police questioned that student, they were informed that there were other students who were also involved in a sexual relationship with Hunt. The student divulged names and Instagram accounts of those victims to police.