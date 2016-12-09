Watch: Outrage After NY Firefighter Allegedly Set His Home Ablaze to Frame Black Lives Matter

A New York firefighter was arrested for setting fire to his own home in Endicott, New York, reported WBNG .

Jason Stokes, 41, is accused of setting fire to his own home in August while his family was home. Although his entire home went up in flames, his family was able to make it out safely.

After the fire, one of Stokes’s family members told 12 News they believed the house was targeted for flying a “Blue Lives Matter” flag in the front yard. According to that family member, a note reading "lie with pigs, fry like bacon" was found on the premises.

Although Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell confirmed the statement was written, he stated that he believes Stokes wrote the message as a cover-up attempt.

"That statement to me is absolutely despicable," Cornwell told 12 News. "It fuels a false narrative when it comes to the work that police officers do."

Cornwell revealed that multiple gas cans were found in the house, which appeared to be booby trapped.

After an investigation into the cause of the fire was completed, Stokes was charged with second-degree arson last Thursday.

"We don't need to show a motive, we need to show intent," Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell said at a news conference.

Stokes pleaded not guilty to arson in Broome County Court Tuesday.

He is currently being held at the Broome County Jail, where bail is set at $10,000 cash or $20,000 in property.