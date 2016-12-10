Horrifying Tragedy: Teenagers Get Into Fatal Car Crash While on Facebook Live

Two Pennsylvania teens were killed in a car accident on Tuesday after a tractor crashed into them on the highway. Shockingly, the entire tragic incident was caught on social media because the teens were streaming to Facebook Live at the time.

Brooke Miranda Hughes, 18, was broadcasting live video on Facebook while driving very slowly in the right lane of Interstate 380 near Tobyhanna shortly after midnight on Tuesday. The passenger, 19-year-old Chaniya Morrison-Toomey, can be heard asking, "Are you going live?"



Before Hughes has a chance to reply, lights flashed inside the car and the sound of screeching tires could be heard, the Times-Tribune reports. Seconds later, a tractor-trailer plowed into the back of the car, killing both girls instantly. The vehicle flipped over a guard rail, landed in the middle of the highway and burst into flames. The victims of the crash could only be identified via DNA because their bodies were so badly charred.

According to reports, the girls' car had broken tail lights. The driver of the tractor, who was not harmed, won't be charged. It appears the Facebook Live video, which has since been removed from the site, was incidental and not the cause of the crash.



