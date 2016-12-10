Look: People Are Cruelly Calling A Woman Arrested In A Prostitution Bust A "Zombie"

People can really be cruel.
A woman was arrested for sex working in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and, based off her mugshot, some are claiming she looks very similar to one of the zombies from the show The Walking Dead. Luckily, enough people on the Internet have a concious and are fighting back against the cyber bullying.
"That's not right talking about this lady," a commentor said in reaction to a post about her. "What a poor life she must lead - Prosecution serves no purpose for this woman," another said, believing treatment would be more appropriate in helping her than jail time.
Tiffany Dawn Evans’ arrest was part of a massive prostitution bust on Wednesday night (December 7) in which 11 people were taken into custody.
Evans is blind in one eye and also has marks on her face. She was charged with prostitution, drugs and unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture or possess. All women busted were charged with some form of prostitution and/or possession of drugs. Just last week 10 other women between the ages of 25 and 54 were busted in Myrtle Beach.
See some of the reactions, both taunting and in support of Tiffany Dawn Evans, as well as a video package about her arrest below.
prostitute or zombie from walking dead? https://t.co/ETu5yRxXGM— kylie (@kyway2fly) December 13, 2016
If I see this zombie prostitute on my feed one more time I won't be able to sleep tonight. https://t.co/Am4IMXXYlB— Kaitlin Lopez (@kaitlinlopez) December 9, 2016
Prostitute looks like a damn zombie https://t.co/a6QXtEqjJv— Jessica H. (@ImJESSsayin87) December 8, 2016
Omg!! Is she a walker?? #ZombieProstitute #VeryScary https://t.co/EljburPlW3— Michelle Anderson (@cande5876) December 9, 2016
@DailyMirror @BBCPropaganda What a poor life she must lead - Prosecution serves no purpose for this woman— Christopher John (@mrchrisjohn) December 9, 2016
@WLWT What a sad human being! She looks like she's had a bad, hard life.— patricia Kirchner (@zsert7) December 9, 2016
@NYDailyNews Wow. The sad look in this woman's eye. I feel so bad for her. I can tell she has had a hard life.— Wise Oyster (@WiseOyster) December 8, 2016
News package: | WBTV Charlotte
@NYDailyNews a damn shame— Petty Betty 👑 (@Bre_aun_na) December 8, 2016
