Look: People Are Cruelly Calling A Woman Arrested In A Prostitution Bust A "Zombie"

People can really be cruel.

A woman was arrested for sex working in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and, based off her mugshot, some are claiming she looks very similar to one of the zombies from the show The Walking Dead. Luckily, enough people on the Internet have a concious and are fighting back against the cyber bullying.

"That's not right talking about this lady," a commentor said in reaction to a post about her. "What a poor life she must lead - Prosecution serves no purpose for this woman," another said, believing treatment would be more appropriate in helping her than jail time.