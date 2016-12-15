Watch: Muslim Teen Allegedly Had to Cut Off All Her Hair After Admitting to Lying About Attack by Trump Supporters

The Muslim student who alleged that drunken Trump supporters attacked her while screaming “Donald Trump” confessed that she fabricated the story to avoid a punishment for breaking her curfew, reported New York Daily News.
On December 1, 18-year-old Yasmin Seweid said she was harassed while riding the 6 train. Seweid claimed the men called her a terrorist and attempted to physically remove her head covering while other passengers stood by idly, refusing to intervene.
However, on Wednesday, Seweid cracked during extensive questioning with police and admitted to detectives that the story was false.
“Nothing happened, and there was no victim,” a police source said.
Police arrested Seweid for filing a false report. Officials believe that Seweid fabricated the incident because she had been out drinking with friends and did not want to be punished by her strict Muslim parents for breaking curfew.
Sources said that after the news about her lying came out, Seweid’s parents allegedly forced her to shave her head. They were also upset that she had been dating a Christian, sources told New York Daily News.
When Seweid first reported the incident, officials noticed there were discrepancies in her story, but they believed that was due to her traumatic experience. She even posted a harrowing account on Facebook.
“I was harassed on the subway last night,” she wrote. “And it was just so dehumanizing I can’t speak about it without getting emotional.”
The Baruch College student faces up to a year in jail for each charge.
Seweid’s father, Syeed, 55, could not speak as to why his daughter made up the story.
“I have no idea,” he said. “She’s the one that can speak for herself.”
Albert Cahn, an attorney for the New York Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said Seweid’s circumstances should not detract from the hate crimes and Islamophobic incidents that have occurred after Trump’s victory.
“We’re very disturbed by these distressing developments, but we hope that they do not detract from the numerous reports coming from the Muslim community,” Cahn said. “Clearly this has been a trying time for her and her family. We hope that they receive all possible support in this moving forward. We still believe that anti-Muslim attacks are underreported.”
(Photo: Yasmin Seweid via Facebook)
