Watch: Muslim Teen Allegedly Had to Cut Off All Her Hair After Admitting to Lying About Attack by Trump Supporters

The Muslim student who alleged that drunken Trump supporters attacked her while screaming “Donald Trump” confessed that she fabricated the story to avoid a punishment for breaking her curfew, reported New York Daily News .

On December 1, 18-year-old Yasmin Seweid said she was harassed while riding the 6 train. Seweid claimed the men called her a terrorist and attempted to physically remove her head covering while other passengers stood by idly, refusing to intervene.

However, on Wednesday, Seweid cracked during extensive questioning with police and admitted to detectives that the story was false.

“Nothing happened, and there was no victim,” a police source said.

Police arrested Seweid for filing a false report. Officials believe that Seweid fabricated the incident because she had been out drinking with friends and did not want to be punished by her strict Muslim parents for breaking curfew.

Sources said that after the news about her lying came out, Seweid’s parents allegedly forced her to shave her head. They were also upset that she had been dating a Christian, sources told New York Daily News.