Look: This Girl's Amazing Ugly Sweater Contest Entry Somehow Came In Second

She was apparently inspired by a tree-like jumper she saw on Pinterest. It had her essentially transforming herself into a Christmas tree. The whole thing makes you smile until you learn that her sweater came in second place. That’s right, SECOND.

She recently began her new job as a financial operations analyst in Baltimore and wanted to start her job off with a bang. That’s why she painstakingly created what could be the greatest ugly sweater ever.

Maya Moore , for the first time in a while, said she had the opportunity to be creative.

The first question is “how?” The second is “who?” Who had a better sweater than Ms. Moore? She took to Twitter after the contest was over, posted a pic of her in the sweater and the words, “Let me tell y'all how I'm never participating in another work contest ..4 hours to make this sweater 4 HOURS !”

Moore later told Buzzfeed the story behind her sweater and how she neglected her boyfriend just to make it. “It took about four hours to make. I was up until midnight and my boyfriend was super annoyed that I wasn’t responding to his texts or calls but I was in my zone,” she explained. “I haven’t had the opportunity to be creative since college to be honest, so I was pretty excited.”

Maya Moore did get something out of her effort: Over 77,000 likes and 28,000 retweets of her now-viral story. That’s something, right? Twitter also reacted to her coming in second with almost everyone in disbelief and wanting to see who actually won.

See Maya Moore’s ugly sweater as well as reaction to her losing below.