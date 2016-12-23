Look: This Girl's Amazing Ugly Sweater Contest Entry Somehow Came In Second

Maya Moore, for the first time in a while, said she had the opportunity to be creative.
She recently began her new job as a financial operations analyst in Baltimore and wanted to start her job off with a bang. That’s why she painstakingly created what could be the greatest ugly sweater ever.
She was apparently inspired by a tree-like jumper she saw on Pinterest. It had her essentially transforming herself into a Christmas tree. The whole thing makes you smile until you learn that her sweater came in second place. That’s right, SECOND.
The first question is “how?” The second is “who?” Who had a better sweater than Ms. Moore? She took to Twitter after the contest was over, posted a pic of her in the sweater and the words, “Let me tell y'all how I'm never participating in another work contest ..4 hours to make this sweater 4 HOURS !”
Moore later told Buzzfeed the story behind her sweater and how she neglected her boyfriend just to make it. “It took about four hours to make. I was up until midnight and my boyfriend was super annoyed that I wasn’t responding to his texts or calls but I was in my zone,” she explained. “I haven’t had the opportunity to be creative since college to be honest, so I was pretty excited.”
Maya Moore did get something out of her effort: Over 77,000 likes and 28,000 retweets of her now-viral story. That’s something, right? Twitter also reacted to her coming in second with almost everyone in disbelief and wanting to see who actually won.
See Maya Moore’s ugly sweater as well as reaction to her losing below.
2ND PLACE?! Girl quit that job. They dgaf about you. Take your talents elsewhere https://t.co/5DjPmh1zAG— The Unorthodox Duck (@GeauxGabby) December 22, 2016
FAM YOU DRESSED UP LIKE A HOLIDAY SWOMP MONSTER & THEY GAVE YOU 2ND?— swaghetti& heatballs (@ChillChipre) December 21, 2016
SPIKE THE OFFICE COFFEE WIT LAXATIVES FOR THIS INJUSTICE https://t.co/zVaXtyvh57
Well who the hell won if you didn't lol cause I need to see https://t.co/nvIIPSqwbd— zen.🦋 (@queenofleplants) December 22, 2016
How did she not win?? who did better?? I need to see the winning sweater bc damn https://t.co/RAjN3f66FC— Marley Daniel (@skizzymarlz) December 22, 2016
This is wild creative and dope though lmao https://t.co/YVOs4Gb8m1— Big Gucci Melo (@therealmelisa_) December 21, 2016
@mayamorena_ girl this is the greatest sweater ever. let that other girl know who the champ really is 😊 pic.twitter.com/Z5TTMsq7Wa— elizabeth (@alCOLEholic_23) December 22, 2016
@mayamorena_ I'm sitting here, on my couch in Montreal, Canada...DYING. This is the best thing I have ever seen. Merry Christmas!!!— Siochan (@Siochan__) December 23, 2016
