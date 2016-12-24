Look: One Of Donald Trump's Advisors Says He Hopes President Obama Gets Mad Cow Disease and Wants Michelle to Return to Africa

President-elect Donald Trump ’s advisor took the disrespect against the Obamas to new heights when he not only compared the first lady to a wild gorilla, but wished death on president Obama.

When will the racist attacks against our First Family end?

Carl Paladino, who was unsurprisingly hired by Trump, made the disgusting remarks when asked about what changes he would like to be implemented once Trump takes office. Needless to say, just about everything he said was extremely inappropriate and unbecoming of an experienced politician or even just a human being with a moral compass.

“Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Hereford [sic],” he told Art Voice. “He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarrett [sic] who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady [sic] cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her.”

Shifting gears to what he wold like to see completely go away, he said, “Michelle Obama. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.”

Later on, he was asked about his problematic responses, and while some may retract, he just continued with the foolish banter.

“Tell them all to go f**k themselves,” he said in reference to reporters. “Yeah, I’m not politically correct. They asked what I want and I told them.”

Trump’s America, everyone.

Take a look at what we’re sure to miss in the video, above.