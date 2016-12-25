Look: State Farm Ad Featuring Interracial Couple Has Racist Trolls Revealing Themselves

State Farm recently took to their verified Twitter account to promote their #ProtectTheBling campaign, advertising their insurance coverage for personal valuables.
The tweet in question innocently used a stock image of an interracial couple, reading, "Who said yes? Cheers to the newly engaged this holiday season! Be sure to #ProtectTheBling."
While the tweet simply was promoting a State Farm insurance option, racist trolls instantly revealed themselves, taking to Twitter to share their outrage at the company's choice to use a photo of a romantically involved Black man and white woman as part of their advertising campaign.
"And you thought the Geico cavemen were bad," one Twitter user wrote in response to the tweet. "Never buying your crap again, State."
While others echoed that sentiment of choosing to boycott the company as a result of, well, blatant racism, others instead chose to praise the company for promoting diversity.
Take a glance at the thread from the original tweet, and it doesn't take long to see countless horrific examples proving that racial tension is as prominent as ever within the United States.
See State Farm's original tweet that sparked all sorts of backlash from racist trolls below.
Who said yes?💍Cheers to the newly engaged this holiday season! Be sure to #ProtectTheBling! https://t.co/XG807VEWaH pic.twitter.com/nUOcAVvq7J— State Farm (@StateFarm) December 21, 2016
See some of the racist tweets responding to State Farm's choice to include an interracial couple in their advertising below.
State Farm's virtue signaling is paying off #protectthebling pic.twitter.com/PQxfRujK0D— Агент Пария🎄 (@Parriah3) December 25, 2016
@StateFarm In 4 years: pic.twitter.com/cJGC8d1qvB— Zorost (@Zorost1588) December 24, 2016
@StateFarm and you thought the Geico cavemen were bad. Never buying your crap again, State.— ⚡️TexasStormer⚡️ (@TxStormer) December 24, 2016
Damn @StateFarm, your timeline is blacker than Detroit. Just how many blacks do you think are in this country? Moving my biz elsewhere.— gab.ai/exxivy (@exxivy) December 24, 2016
@shonan_naminori @Skyduck64 @NeanderthalYT Nine months later...see anyone missing? pic.twitter.com/YKnPTDXKMK— Alt-Right Foggy (@foghornl33) December 24, 2016
Additionally, many took to Twitter to praise State Farm for promoting diversity in their campaign, while others called out the racist trolls' responses.
Hey @StateFarm, my interracial family thanks you for being willing to showcase diverse love! #LoveWins and yes, #ProtectTheBling too 😊 pic.twitter.com/N1TnUwwfBg— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) December 24, 2016
@StateFarm insecure, racist white men when they saw this image. LOL pic.twitter.com/HbCTV6YuLS— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) December 24, 2016
@StateFarm love this pic.twitter.com/qLLmM9eaTS— RISE UP RISE UP (@reifman) December 24, 2016
(Photo: State Farm)
