Look: State Farm Ad Featuring Interracial Couple Has Racist Trolls Revealing Themselves

State Farm recently took to their verified Twitter account to promote their #ProtectTheBling campaign, advertising their insurance coverage for personal valuables.

The tweet in question innocently used a stock image of an interracial couple, reading, "Who said yes? Cheers to the newly engaged this holiday season! Be sure to #ProtectTheBling."

While the tweet simply was promoting a State Farm insurance option, racist trolls instantly revealed themselves, taking to Twitter to share their outrage at the company's choice to use a photo of a romantically involved Black man and white woman as part of their advertising campaign.