Watch: These Sisters Had Tears Of Joy Because of An Incredible Gift That Let's Them Hear Their Late Grandpa's Voice

Tragedy struck the Ramos family last year when their grandfather, Florencio Jimenez, died of a stroke during a robbery at a car wash. It was the last time the family thought they’d hear his voice again.
That all changed for the holidays though. The two youngest of the three grandchildren received a teddy bear each on Christmas morning. Mariana and Sarahy opened the gifts their family gave them and fielded quite a surprise.
The two girls weren’t too shocked until video of them taken by the family shows each of them squeezing the bears. A recording of their grandfather then plays for each and both Mariana and Sarahy break into tears. It was a touching moment to say the least.
“We’re used to having my grandpa around for the holidays,” oldest sister Jennifer Ramos told BuzzFeed. “It’s been really sad for us not having him.” The tweeted video currently has over 60,000 retweets and 94,000 likes.
The Internet also burst into tears.
so my grandpa passed away tragically about a year ago and my aunt got my sisters a teddy bear that has a recording of my grandpas voice😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/zdjUaghISr— yenn (@y_jennifer2974) December 25, 2016
