Watch: Violence Breaks Out At At Least Eight Malls Across America The Day After Christmas

Christmas is supposed to be a time of peace and togetherness. And while that may’ve happened on Sunday, yesterday (December 26) was quite different.

Everything from fist fights to threatened gunfire happened at at least eight malls across America on Monday. In Cleveland, Beechwood Mall went into lockdown after a reported large group of juveniles cause a disturbance inside at around 6:30 pm. It was originally thought that gunfire rang out, however that was later disputed. Video posted to Twitter did show a stampede of people leaving the scene of whatever was going down. Cleveland Cavalier player JR Smith was at the mall just before the violence broke out.

At the Jersey Gardens Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey, a shopper yelled “shots fired” after they heard a chair being slammed during a brawl. The mall was evacuated, however it turned out to be a false alarm.