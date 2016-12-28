Look: Popular IG Sisters Known for Racy Photos Arrested for Extorting Nigerian Billionaire

Two Toronto sisters have been detained in Lagos, Nigeria, after they reportedly tried to extort and cyber bully a Nigerian billionaire.
According to Politics Nigeria, Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo tried to blackmail businessman Femi Otedola by claiming they had video evidence he cheated on his wife and that they’d post it on a sex scandal website.
It’s reported that Otedola made his fortune in energy. The Matharoo sisters didn’t care, though. They just wanted the bread and allegedly felt they could get a quick come up. That plan was scrapped after a private investigation turned up their plot and they were arrested.
The sister’s arrest wasn’t an isolated incident. A court document procured by Politics Nigeria also reveals that Jyoti and Kiran were responsible for the website NaijaGistLive and numerous other social media accounts used to cyber bully approximately 274 people. The sisters reportedly live in Toronto, according to a home address provided to the courts.
Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo are known Instagram models and have nearly 50,000 followers on IG. Looks like that following may take a hit (or possibly increase now because of the publicity).
Check out a few Instagram pics of the sisters below.
(Photo: jyotimatharoo/Instagram)
