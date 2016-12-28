Look: Popular IG Sisters Known for Racy Photos Arrested for Extorting Nigerian Billionaire

Two Toronto sisters have been detained in Lagos, Nigeria, after they reportedly tried to extort and cyber bully a Nigerian billionaire.

According to Politics Nigeria, Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo tried to blackmail businessman Femi Otedola by claiming they had video evidence he cheated on his wife and that they’d post it on a sex scandal website.

It’s reported that Otedola made his fortune in energy. The Matharoo sisters didn’t care, though. They just wanted the bread and allegedly felt they could get a quick come up. That plan was scrapped after a private investigation turned up their plot and they were arrested.