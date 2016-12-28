Watch: This Dallas Principal Is in Hot Water for a Facebook Post Telling Black People to Keep Their 'Fat Mouth Shut'

A Dallas elementary school principal is being investigated for Facebook comments she made about Jacqueline Craig, a Fort Worth mother who was brutally arrested a week ago.

Craig’s lawyer Lee Merritt posted a screenshot of the Facebook status Inspired Vision Academy principal Lana Sprayberry allegedly made just a few days ago.

The post in question reads, “Stop trying to act innocent. If you had kept your fat mouth shut the cop would not have had a reason to cuff! I wouldn’t blame every cop to walk off their job in protest!!! Lord help us!!!”

Merritt had his own reply to Sprayberry's outburst about how Black people should act around police. He says she should be removed as principal of the school, citing the potential danger her opinions are to students.