Watch: This Dallas Principal Is in Hot Water for a Facebook Post Telling Black People to Keep Their 'Fat Mouth Shut'

A Dallas elementary school principal is being investigated for Facebook comments she made about Jacqueline Craig, a Fort Worth mother who was brutally arrested a week ago.
Craig’s lawyer Lee Merritt posted a screenshot of the Facebook status Inspired Vision Academy principal Lana Sprayberry allegedly made just a few days ago.
The post in question reads, “Stop trying to act innocent. If you had kept your fat mouth shut the cop would not have had a reason to cuff! I wouldn’t blame every cop to walk off their job in protest!!! Lord help us!!!”
Merritt had his own reply to Sprayberry's outburst about how Black people should act around police. He says she should be removed as principal of the school, citing the potential danger her opinions are to students.
“Someone’s opinion becomes dangerous when they’re responsible for the lives of our youth. It’s not just a matter of free speech. It’s a matter of corrupting and endangering our youth,” he said in a subsequent Facebook video. “Those students at that school, if she is the head of a school, should not have to endure another semester of that kind of leadership. That is the kind of leadership that identifies our Black children for suspension, for removal to continuation schools, and puts them in the prison pipeline.”
After Sprayberry’s post, A+ Charter Schools, the corporate charter system that includes Inspired Vision Academy, gave their own statement. They said they’re looking into the matter and are taking it very seriously.
Lee Merritt claims every procedure during his client’s arrest was “done incorrectly” and says the Fort Worth PD as well as other police departments around America have a history of “discriminatory behavior.” The investigation into the arrest is still ongoing.
Check out Lee Merritt’s posts about Lana Sprayberry’s Facebook comments below.
I'm busy at the moment could you all verify this and please make sure she is relived of her responsibilities as principal. Thanks pic.twitter.com/M2dzPnAILt— S. Lee Merritt (@MeritLaw) December 23, 2016
(Photo: Jetta Productions/Getty Images)
