Watch: Jesus Take the Wheel! Woman Fatally Shot Boyfriend in the Head While He Was Driving After Cryptic Facebook Post

A Philadelphia woman was was reportedly having a fight with her boyfriend while he was driving their vehicle Tuesday (December 27), and apparently tempers flared far beyond the breaking point.

That’s when Martina Westcott pulled out a gun and shot Terrell Bruce , 33, in the head while still behind the wheel — killing him and causing their SUV to swerve off the road, crash and flip over.

Police were initially unsure of what caused the crash when they arrived on-scene because Westcott had gotten out of the car and fled. Law enforcement would conclude their on-scene investigation by finding a bullet lodged in Bruce’s head. A witness also said they saw a woman climb out of the vehicle and flee the scene. Confronted with this, Westcott turned herself in on Wednesday and admitted to killing her boyfriend.