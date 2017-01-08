Watch: Dairy Queen Franchise Owner Calls Mother And Children 'N*****s' After They Asked For A Refund

Donald Trump’s election to the presidency is apparently giving license to people all across the country to express their racist feelings. And while you are entitled to your opinion and First Amendment right, you’re also entitled to face the consequences of that opinion.

That’s the case of a Dairy Queen franchise owner who let his bigotry get the better of him. A woman in Zion, Illinois recently went to a Dairy Queen in the city with her children. According to her, when she ordered her food and didn’t receive everything, she went back to the restaurant to get a $5 refund.

The simple request apparently sparked up owner James Crichton. He in-turn called 21-year-old Deianeira Ford and her children “n*****s” and other racial slurs. This then reportedly caused Ford’s three-year-old daughter to ask what the word meant.

Ford would later ask for the franchise owner’s name. First he told her it was “Bill Clinton” and then he supposedly said it was “Donald Trump.” Then he told Ford to go back from where she came from. A police officer would arrive on scene and confirm the series of events strangely because Crichton boasted that he made such terrible remarks.