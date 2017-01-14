Watch: Violent Video Shows Interracial Couple Attacked On Subway

Today in ignorant people news, a mixed race couple was reportedly attacked by a group who weren't happy they were simply in a relationship.
Video uploaded to LiveLeak shows the couple being cornered in a Portland Subway restaurant and then ganged up on. Despicably, a few different men are seen punching the white girl, who is much smaller.
It’s unclear as to what really started the fight. Police later showed up to the scene, but by then the melee was dying down. One of the men at the center of the fight is seen being patted down by police at the end of the video.
Can’t we all just get along? Check out what went down and reaction to it below.
