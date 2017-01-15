Look: Kamiyah Mobley, The Girl Who Was Kidnapped At Birth, Finally Reunites With Biological Parents

Kamiyah Mobley, who was born in 1998 at the University Medical Center, now known as U.F. Health Jacksonville (Florida), was abducted by a woman posing as a nurse at the hospital.

After 18 years of separation from parents she never knew she had, Mobley, who went by the assumed name Alexis Manigo since birth, was reunited with her biological parents on Saturday in South Carolina.

The trio posed for their first ever family photo. Everyone’s smiling with mother Shanara looking like she’s about to break into tears. That birthday 18 years ago was supposed to be one of the best for Shanara Mobley but became a nightmare as she wasn’t sure if she’d ever see her daughter again. Now, all of her concerns can be laid to rest.