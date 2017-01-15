Look: Kamiyah Mobley, The Girl Who Was Kidnapped At Birth, Finally Reunites With Biological Parents

Kamiyah Mobley, who was born in 1998 at the University Medical Center, now known as U.F. Health Jacksonville (Florida), was abducted by a woman posing as a nurse at the hospital.
After 18 years of separation from parents she never knew she had, Mobley, who went by the assumed name Alexis Manigo since birth, was reunited with her biological parents on Saturday in South Carolina.
The trio posed for their first ever family photo. Everyone’s smiling with mother Shanara looking like she’s about to break into tears. That birthday 18 years ago was supposed to be one of the best for Shanara Mobley but became a nightmare as she wasn’t sure if she’d ever see her daughter again. Now, all of her concerns can be laid to rest.
Craig Aikin, Mobley’s father, told the DailyMail how fortunate he was that this day finally came.
“It was the best day of my life. It was a beautiful, beautiful day. We are so happy. I hope the world is rejoicing with us," he said. ”We laughed, we chatted, we didn't allow any negative thoughts. We didn't talk about the kidnapping.”
Even with the reunion, it’s going to be difficult for Kamiyah to move on. She says that Gloria Williams, the kidnapping mom, “is no felon” and that she raised her “with everything I needed and most of all everything I wanted.” Kamiyah also broke into tears when she saw Williams in confinement. She waived extradition to Jacksonville where she’ll face kidnapping charges.
As for a reason why Gloria Williams decided to kidnap a child. It’s been revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage about a week before she drove the three hours from South Carolina to Florida and abducted the baby 18 years ago.
If convicted, Williams could spend up to life in prison.
(Photo: Kamiyah Mobley via Instagram)
