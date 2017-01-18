Unbelievable: Police Won't File Charges Against Drunk Driver For Alleged Hit-And-Run Of Taylor Hamm

The family of 24-year-old Taylor Hamm has questions for law enforcement after Hamm was struck on Christmas Day by a driver who was allegedly drunk.

Hamm remains hospitalized and on life support after the hit-and-run incident. Police have declined to press charges so far because they believe the driver who struck her and drove off did it as a part of an accident and didn’t know they hit Hamm until later.

Hamm was reportedly walking along a road in Georgia when she was struck. Reports of a woman stumbling in a bathrobe had police subsequently investigating whether Hamm was impaired in any way.