Unbelievable: Police Won't File Charges Against Drunk Driver For Alleged Hit-And-Run Of Taylor Hamm

The family of 24-year-old Taylor Hamm has questions for law enforcement after Hamm was struck on Christmas Day by a driver who was allegedly drunk.
Hamm remains hospitalized and on life support after the hit-and-run incident. Police have declined to press charges so far because they believe the driver who struck her and drove off did it as a part of an accident and didn’t know they hit Hamm until later.
Hamm was reportedly walking along a road in Georgia when she was struck. Reports of a woman stumbling in a bathrobe had police subsequently investigating whether Hamm was impaired in any way.
According to the driver, she says she saw something lunging at her car, but didn’t know she hit a person.
“It’s a life and a life that matters,” Dana Poole, Hamm’s mother, told Channel 2. “If I were to leave the scene, I think I would have been arrested.”
Doctors have informed the family that there is little more they can do and even suggested they take their daughter off life support.
Our prayers are with the Hamm family during this difficult time.
(Photo: Taylor Hamm via Twitter)
