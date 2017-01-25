Update: 'I Trusted Florida Foster Care' – Mother of Nakia Venant Weeps Over Daughter's Live-streamed Suicide

Update January 26:

The mother of 14-year-old Nakia Venant, who took her own life while streaming to Facebook Live, has spoken out against the Florida foster care system for failing her daughter.

On Wednesday, Gina Alexis, Nakia’s mother, spoke at a press conference where she tearfully condemned the system, reported The Sun-Sentinel.

“I asked the foster care people to take care of my baby and instead she killed herself on Facebook,” Gina emotionally said.

However, as a child, Nakia was placed into foster care when her mother, Gina, allegedly beat her. While in foster care, the Haitian born teen was sexually assaulted by another foster child at age seven. Between ages 7 and 14, Nakia was put into 10 different foster homes and sometimes was placed in her biological mother's care.

According to Gina’s lawyer, Howard Talenfeld, a court judge banned Nakia from using the internet; however, on the night of her death, the teen snuck onto Facebook once her foster parents were asleep.

Before streaming her death, Nakia messaged a friend and said she didn't want to live anymore.

“Im just tired my life pointless I don't wanna do this anymore,” Nakia wrote to her friend in Facebook Messenger.

The friend then frantically contacted her birth mother and siblings, who attempted to contact social services, Talenfeld said.