Damn! Barack Obama Could Get Paid This Much For Writing His Presidential Memoir

Barack Obama had to see much of his legacy go up in flames the mooment Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, from the dismantling of Obamacare to threats to the Paris Climate Accord, the reversal of TPP and many, many other key issues.



While the former POTUS may not be able to do much to curb his successor's appetite for destruction, he'll have a chance to preserve his legacy by way of a presidential memoir. And, by the looks of early numbers tossed around by potential publishers, the world is hungry for Obama's words of wisdom and perspective.