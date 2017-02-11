Outrage After Justice Dept. Begins Moving Away From Protecting Transgender People Under Existing Law

On just the second day of Jeff Sessions’ post as Attorney General, the Justice Department decided on Friday (February 10) to reverse its prior position on advancing the rights of transgender people under existing civil rights law.

The federal government reportedly filed a notice in a lawsuit the state of Texas and others brought against the Obama administration’s pro-transgender policies. This suggests that the fed’s position on pending legal questions surrounding trans rights could be changing. At the very least, the filing suggests Trump’s administration is pulling back while it considers what position it will be taking in the case.

In the filing, the Justice Department announced it would withdraw its request that the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit limit a lower court’s nationwide injunction of pro-transgender policies and instead only cover those states that had brought the litigation.