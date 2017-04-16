Gilbert Arenas Is Still On IG Trolling Folks Over Beauty And Dark Skin

@No.Chill.Gil is Gilbert Arenas’ Instagram handle and no chill is exactly what the former NBA point guard has.

Originally catching heat for his derogatory comments about Lupita Nyong'o and other darker skinned women, ol’ Gil decided he wasn’t about to apologize. Nah, in fact, he thought it would be good to double down.

On Instagram, Arenas posted a meme and the caption, “How I feel in the mall right now (laughing emojis) #imaf**kind**khead I take my L’s like I take my W’s (I rub your nose in it).”

This prompted a commenter to reply, “Ya daughter still is dark skinned as lupita. U are so ignorant.”

And then, of course, the troll pounced.

“Not smdh but if they were I’m sorry the chick ain’t cute….just like I’m not handsome to u….she could be light skinned she still (light offs),” he commented. This was followed up by another pretty ignorant statement: Gil’s unscientific classification of women from Africa and the Caribbean.

“She ain’t dark….," he wrote. "I’m tired of brown women being called dark...Nigerians are dark...Haitians are dark...Africans are dark...Ethiopians are dark…..all black American women are called light skinned and brown skinned to this group...smdh ur from panama so don’t they consider u blk here your Panamanian to them (salt face emojis) so when u feel out ur ethnicity u put OTHER (smirk emojis).”

Uhhh. Yeah…

I think it’s time No Chill Gil takes the L and moves on. See what went down below.